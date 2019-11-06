Chargers-Raiders Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-5) at OAKLAND (4-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Raiders by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 3-5-1, Oakland 5-3

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 63-54-2.

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Raiders 20-6, Nov. 11, 2018

LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Packers 26-11; Raiders beat Lions 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 19, Raiders No. 16

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (28), PASS (6).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (20), PASS (5).

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (6), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (7), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers won last four in series under coach Anthony Lynn after losing previous four. … Chargers playing final scheduled game at Oakland Coliseum. … Los Angeles QB Philip Rivers has most wins (nine), most yards passing (3,498) and most TD passes (24) of any visiting QB at Coliseum. … Rivers leads league with 2,609 passing yards. He is averaging 304.3 yards in past four vs. Raiders. … Chargers coming off first back-to-back wins of season. … Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler leads NFL backs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (530). Has TD in five straight road games. … Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen one of two AFC receivers with 50 or more catches three straight seasons. … Chargers WR Mike Williams had first 100-yard game last week. … Los Angeles TE Hunter Henry averaging 82 receiving yards in past four games. … Chargers DE Joey Bosa has 5½ sacks in past three games. He has five sacks in career vs. Oakland QB Derek Carr. … Los Angeles P Ty Long leads league with 48.2 yard gross average. … Raiders have scored at least 24 points in five straight games, one shy of franchise record for a single season done in 2016, 2001, 1975. … Oakland rookie RB Josh Jacobs became 10th back to rush for at least 740 yards, six TDs in first eight career games. … Raiders set franchise record with four TDs from rookies last week. Team has 11 TDs from rookies this season, five more than the next highest team, Washington. Last time any team had more than 11 TDs from rookies over first 8 games was in 1983 when Rams had 16. … Raiders lead the NFL in yards per play (6.56), rank fifth in points per drive (2.44) over past six weeks. … Carr completed 69.7% of passes for 1,285 yards, nine TDs, one INT, 112.4 rating over past five games. … Fantasy tip: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon had season-high 109 yards from scrimmage, two TDs last week. He has TDs in three straight games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.