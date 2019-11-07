Listen Live Sports

Charleston hosts Ga. State

November 7, 2019 3:31 pm
 
Georgia State (1-0) vs. College of Charleston (1-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State and College of Charleston both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia State easily beat Brewton-Parker College by 69 on Wednesday. College of Charleston is coming off a 74-55 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Georgia State went 8-5 against teams outside its conference, while College of Charleston went 10-2 in such games.

