Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Chatham leads Cent. Arkansas past Hendrix College 71-51

November 7, 2019 10:43 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had 12 points off the bench to carry Central Arkansas to a 71-51 win over Hendrix College on Thursday night.

Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points and nine rebounds for Central Arkansas (1-1). Rylan Bergersen added 10 points. Hayden Koval had six points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the hosts.

Seth Stanley had 16 points and eight rebounds for Hendrix College, a Division III school. Carl Fitch added three blocks. Alex Conrad had seven rebounds.

Central Arkansas matches up against Georgetown on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

