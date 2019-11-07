Listen Live Sports

Chattanooga plays host to Tennessee St.

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Tennessee State (1-0) vs. Chattanooga (0-1)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee State blew out Alabama A&M by 40 at home in its last outing. Chattanooga lost 79-68 at Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State went 1-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Tigers gave up 82.3 points per game while scoring 67.6 per outing. Chattanooga went 2-8 in non-conference play, averaging 67.6 points and giving up 76.3 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

