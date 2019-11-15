Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cheese scores 20 to carry Akron past NC Central 57-47

November 15, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese had 20 points as Akron beat North Carolina Central 57-47 on Friday night.

Cheese made 10 of 11 foul shots for the Zips (2-1). He added eight rebounds.

Xeyrius Williams had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Akron. Loren Cristian Jackson scored 10.

Channel Banks, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Zips, had only two points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Advertisement

Ty Graves had 10 points for the Eagles (1-2). Jibri Blount added eight rebounds to go with nine points.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Randy Miller, Jr., the Eagles’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, was held to 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted