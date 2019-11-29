Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cheese scores 20 to lift Akron over Merrimack 64-47

November 29, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese had 20 points as Akron beat Merrimack 64-47 on Friday night.

Xeyrius Williams had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Akron (5-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Channel Banks added 11 points.

Jaleel Lord had 11 points for the Warriors (5-4). Juvaris Hayes added 10 points. Jordan Minor had eight rebounds.

Akron matches up against Marshall on the road on Wednesday. Merrimack matches up against Brown on the road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president