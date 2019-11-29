Cheese scores 20 to lift Akron over Merrimack 64-47

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese had 20 points as Akron beat Merrimack 64-47 on Friday night.

Xeyrius Williams had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Akron (5-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Channel Banks added 11 points.

Jaleel Lord had 11 points for the Warriors (5-4). Juvaris Hayes added 10 points. Jordan Minor had eight rebounds.

Akron matches up against Marshall on the road on Wednesday. Merrimack matches up against Brown on the road on Wednesday.

