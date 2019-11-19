Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cherry says he would not apologize as condition for return

November 19, 2019 11:36 am
 
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Hockey commentator Don Cherry says the network that fired him “made it impossible” for him to address the comments that led to his dismissal.

He says on his new podcast he was unwilling to accept Sportsnet’s conditions to have him return following his “Coach’s Corner” segment on “Hockey Night in Canada” on Nov. 9.

Cherry says “two little words just seemed to set everybody off.” The 85-year-old broadcaster made remarks many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies. Cherry used the phrase “you people.” He contends he was not singling out minorities.

Cherry says he was willing to explain the comment but not apologize. He was fired Nov. 11.

Advertisement

The 27-minute “Grapevine” podcast featured Cherry and son Tim.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address