Chicago State squares up against Purdue

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Chicago State (1-2) vs. Purdue (1-2)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Purdue look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a road loss in their last game. Purdue lost 65-55 to Marquette on Wednesday, while Chicago State came up short in a 98-34 game at Eastern Illinois on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Purdue’s Jahaad Proctor has averaged 17 points and four rebounds while Matt Haarms has put up 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. For the Cougars, Xavier Johnson has averaged 20 points and four assists while Andrew Lewis has put up 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Johnson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. Johnson has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is rated first in the WAC with an average of 78.6 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

