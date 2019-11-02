Listen Live Sports

Chiefs activate backup QB Chad Henne for Vikings game

November 2, 2019 2:40 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have activated backup quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, giving them another option against the Minnesota Vikings if Patrick Mahomes is unable to play Sunday.

Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago in Denver and is listed as questionable. He missed last week’s loss to Green Bay when veteran Matt Moore started in his place.

If Mahomes misses another game, Moore would likely start with Henne the backup.

In other roster moves Saturday, the Chiefs waived rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur, placed offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the 53-man roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

