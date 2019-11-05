Listen Live Sports

Chiefs, team president Mark Donovan sign long-term extension

November 5, 2019 5:12 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and team President Mark Donovan have signed a long-term contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.

Donovan joined the Chiefs as chief operating officer in 2009 and was promoted to team president in 2011.

Donovan spent six years with the Philadelphia Eagles following leadership roles in sales and marketing with the National Hockey League.

