Chiefs-Titans Stats

Kansas City 10 3 9 10—32 Tennessee 0 13 7 15—35 First Quarter

KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:19.

KC_FG Butker 30, 4:43.

Second Quarter

Ten_Firkser 9 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 10:23.

Ten_Evans 53 fumble return (kick failed), 6:14.

KC_FG Butker 41, 1:12.

Third Quarter

KC_Hill 11 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 6:54.

Ten_Henry 68 run (Succop kick), 5:58.

KC_FG Butker 43, 1:58.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hardman 63 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:54.

Ten_Henry 1 run (Succop kick), 6:26.

KC_FG Butker 39, 3:14.

Ten_Humphries 23 pass from Tannehill (Tannehill run), :23.

A_68,864.

___

KC Ten First downs 28 19 Total Net Yards 530 371 Rushes-yards 25-97 26-225 Passing 433 146 Punt Returns 1-5 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-90 3-46 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 36-51-0 13-19-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 4-35 Punts 1-26.0 4-51.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 9-80 8-64 Time of Possession 37:51 22:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Dam.Williams 19-77, Watkins 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-6, Hill 1-3, Thompson 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Henry 23-188, Tannehill 3-37.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 36-50-0-446, Colquitt 0-1-0-0. Tennessee, Tannehill 13-19-0-181.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 11-157, Kelce 7-75, Watkins 5-39, Dam.Williams 5-32, Robinson 4-56, Hardman 1-63, Dar.Williams 1-9, Thompson 1-8, Yelder 1-7. Tennessee, J.Smith 4-30, Firkser 3-36, Henry 2-3, Raymond 1-52, Humphries 1-23, Sharpe 1-20, A.Brown 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

