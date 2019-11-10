Chiefs-Titans Stats

|Kansas City
|10
|3
|9
|10—32
|Tennessee
|0
|13
|7
|15—35
|First Quarter
KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:19.
KC_FG Butker 30, 4:43.
Ten_Firkser 9 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 10:23.
Ten_Evans 53 fumble return (kick failed), 6:14.
KC_FG Butker 41, 1:12.
KC_Hill 11 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 6:54.
Ten_Henry 68 run (Succop kick), 5:58.
KC_FG Butker 43, 1:58.
KC_Hardman 63 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:54.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Succop kick), 6:26.
KC_FG Butker 39, 3:14.
Ten_Humphries 23 pass from Tannehill (Tannehill run), :23.
A_68,864.
___
|KC
|Ten
|First downs
|28
|19
|Total Net Yards
|530
|371
|Rushes-yards
|25-97
|26-225
|Passing
|433
|146
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-90
|3-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-51-0
|13-19-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|4-35
|Punts
|1-26.0
|4-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|8-64
|Time of Possession
|37:51
|22:09
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, Dam.Williams 19-77, Watkins 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-6, Hill 1-3, Thompson 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Henry 23-188, Tannehill 3-37.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 36-50-0-446, Colquitt 0-1-0-0. Tennessee, Tannehill 13-19-0-181.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 11-157, Kelce 7-75, Watkins 5-39, Dam.Williams 5-32, Robinson 4-56, Hardman 1-63, Dar.Williams 1-9, Thompson 1-8, Yelder 1-7. Tennessee, J.Smith 4-30, Firkser 3-36, Henry 2-3, Raymond 1-52, Humphries 1-23, Sharpe 1-20, A.Brown 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.