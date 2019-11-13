Cincy squares off against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (0-2) vs. Cincinnati (1-1)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Alabama A&M in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Monday. Cincinnati won at home over Drake 81-59, while Alabama A&M fell 74-52 at UAB.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland, Chris McNeal and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 48 percent of all Bearcats scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JARRON: Jarron Cumberland has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has scored 59 points while allowing 90 points over its last five games. Cincinnati has averaged 68.5 points and given up only 61.5 over its last five.

