Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincy squares off against Alabama A&M

November 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Alabama A&M (0-2) vs. Cincinnati (1-1)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Alabama A&M in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Monday. Cincinnati won at home over Drake 81-59, while Alabama A&M fell 74-52 at UAB.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland, Chris McNeal and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 48 percent of all Bearcats scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JARRON: Jarron Cumberland has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has scored 59 points while allowing 90 points over its last five games. Cincinnati has averaged 68.5 points and given up only 61.5 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated