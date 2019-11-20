Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Citroën withdraws from rally in wake of Ogier’s departure

November 20, 2019 7:11 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Citroën is withdrawing from next year’s world rally championship following the decision of six-time world champion Sébastien Ogier to leave the team.

The French car manufacturer said in a statement on Wednesday it decided to stop its rally program “due to the absence of a first-class driver available for the 2020 season.”

Ogier had a year left on his contract but quit in the wake of a disappointing season by his standards, winning only three races and finishing third in the world championship behind Estonian driver Ott Tänak and winner Thierry Neuville of Belgium.

Citroën CEO Linda Jackson says “we could not imagine the 2020 season without Sebastien” driving for the team.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, who won six straight world titles from 2013-18 and has won 47 races overall, will reportedly sign with Toyota.

