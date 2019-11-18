Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Clark lifts LIU-Brooklyn over Delaware St. 92-84

November 18, 2019 10:53 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 25 points as Long Island-Brooklyn got past Delaware State 92-84 on Monday night.

Ty Flowers added 20 points for the Sharks. Flowers also had 17 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks for the Sharks.

Jashaun Agosto had 15 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (1-3). Ashtyn Bradley added 14 points.

John Crosby scored a career-high 32 points and had seven rebounds for the Hornets who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. John Stansbury added 18 points and eight rebounds. Ameer Bennett had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Long Island-Brooklyn faces San Diego State on the road on Friday. Delaware State looks for its first win of the season against Virginia Tech on the road on Wednesday.

