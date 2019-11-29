Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clark scores 28 to carry LIU-Brooklyn over Cal Poly 82-69

November 29, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Cal Poly 82-69 in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational on Friday.

Clark shot 12 for 15 from the foul line.

Ty Flowers had 19 points and 11 rebounds for LIU-Brooklyn (2-6). Virshon Cotton added 13 points.

Malek Harwell had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (1-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Colby Rogers added 16 points. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.

Advertisement

The Blackbirds play at Army next Saturday. Cal Poly faces Siena at home next Saturday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations