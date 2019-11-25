Clemson, Colorado meet in Las Vegas

Colorado (4-0) vs. Clemson (5-1)

MGM Resorts Main Event Heavyweight , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Clemson are set to face off in a MGM Resorts Main Event Heavyweight game. Clemson earned a 62-60 overtime win over TCU in its most recent game, while Colorado got a 56-41 win against Wyoming in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: This will be a homecoming game for Buffaloes sophomore Tyler Bey, who’s averaging 14 points, 12 rebounds and 3.3 steals this season. He’s been complemented nicely by McKinley Wright IV, who’s recording 12.8 points and four rebounds per game. On the other bench, Tevin Mack has averaged 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Aamir Simms has put up 10 points and 9.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Bey has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buffaloes. Clemson has 54 assists on 84 field goals (64.3 percent) across its past three contests while Colorado has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson has made 10 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among ACC teams.

