Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemson starting DE Thomas to miss game against Wofford

November 2, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting defensive end Xavier Thomas is expected to miss a third consecutive game since suffering a concussion at practice last month.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says Thomas has made significant progress since entering the concussion protocol before No. 4 Clemson’s 45-10 victory at Louisville three weeks ago. However, the team plans to hold him out Saturday against Wofford of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Thomas had started four of the team’s first six games before getting hurt. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound sophomore from Florence is third on the Tigers with 4½ tackles for loss.

Clemson (8-0) is looking for its 24th consecutive victory when it takes on Wofford (5-2).

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb