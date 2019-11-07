Cleveland St. goes for first win vs Edinboro

Edinboro vs. Cleveland State (0-1)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings are set to battle the Fighting Scots of Division II Edinboro. Cleveland State lost 85-50 at Minnesota in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Vikings scored 73.5 points per matchup across those 11 games.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.