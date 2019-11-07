Listen Live Sports

Cleveland St. goes for first win vs Edinboro

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Edinboro vs. Cleveland State (0-1)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings are set to battle the Fighting Scots of Division II Edinboro. Cleveland State lost 85-50 at Minnesota in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Vikings scored 73.5 points per matchup across those 11 games.

