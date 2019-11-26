Listen Live Sports

Clippers-Mavericks, Box

November 26, 2019 11:03 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (114)

Leonard 11-21 5-5 28, Harkless 0-2 2-6 2, Zubac 4-7 3-3 11, Beverley 1-6 0-0 3, George 8-21 6-6 26, Harrell 5-12 2-2 12, Patterson 0-1 0-2 0, Green 2-6 0-0 5, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 7-14 3-4 21. Totals 41-97 21-30 114.

DALLAS (99)

Finney-Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Porzingis 4-13 4-8 15, Powell 4-5 1-2 10, Doncic 4-14 14-16 22, Hardaway Jr. 3-8 1-1 8, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 1-4 2-2 4, Wright 1-3 2-2 4, Brunson 1-6 2-2 4, Curry 5-8 0-0 13, Barea 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 30-79 28-35 99.

L.A. Clippers 34 28 31 21—114
Dallas 27 19 31 22— 99

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-33 (Williams 4-7, George 4-11, Leonard 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Green 1-5, Harkless 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Patterson 0-1, McGruder 0-2), Dallas 11-38 (Curry 3-5, Porzingis 3-8, Barea 2-3, Powell 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Wright 0-1, Brunson 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Doncic 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 56 (Leonard, Green 8), Dallas 46 (Porzingis 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 22 (Williams 6), Dallas 16 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 27, Dallas 21. Technicals_Hardaway Jr.. A_20,407 (19,200).

