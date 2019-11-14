Listen Live Sports

Clippers-Pelicans, Box

November 14, 2019 10:36 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

George 10-17 10-10 33, Harkless 4-6 1-2 9, Harrell 8-12 2-3 18, Mann 2-6 0-0 5, L.Williams 11-20 8-10 31, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, McGruder 6-10 3-6 20. Totals 46-84 24-31 127.

NEW ORLEANS (132)

Moore 5-14 2-4 15, K.Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Favors 9-13 1-3 20, Holiday 13-24 5-7 36, Redick 5-13 6-7 19, Melli 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 3-6 3-4 9, Jackson 9-14 1-2 23, Alexander-Walker 0-6 2-2 2. Totals 47-98 20-29 132.

L.A. Clippers 35 24 38 30—127
New Orleans 34 38 24 36—132

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-24 (McGruder 5-7, George 3-5, L.Williams 1-2, Patterson 1-2, Mann 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Green 0-2, Harkless 0-2), New Orleans 18-35 (Holiday 5-7, Jackson 4-7, Moore 3-6, Redick 3-7, K.Williams 2-4, Favors 1-1, Melli 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 37 (George 9), New Orleans 52 (Favors 20). Assists_L.A. Clippers 28 (L.Williams 9), New Orleans 26 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, New Orleans 25. A_17,147 (16,867).

