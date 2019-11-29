Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Coast Guard hoists man from damaged boat off North Carolina

November 29, 2019 9:48 am
 
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says that a helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety from a disabled sailing vessel off North Carolina.

A Coast Guard news release said the rescue happened Thursday afternoon approximately 170 miles (274 kilomters) east of the Pamlico Sound.

A Coast Guard command center was notified by an electronic beacon aboard the man’s ship, and a family member confirmed that he had recently set sail to the Bahamas.

Upon locating the vessel, the crew from an MH-60 Jayhawk made contact with the boat owner and learned the main mast of the vessel had collapsed.

The man was hoisted from the vessel due to worsening weather conditions. He had no medical issues and was dropped off on the shore by air crews.

