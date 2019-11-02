Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cobb runs for 3 TDs, Marist gets past Butler 37-27

November 2, 2019 3:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hunter Cobb ran for three touchdowns and 146 yards as Marist took control late to get past Butler 37-27 on Saturday to garner its first back-to-back victories of the year.

Marist (3-5, 3-2 Pioneer League) beat Davidson 27-21 last week by unleashing Cobb, who ran for a career-high 178 yards and two scores. Cobb had just 47 total yards coming into that breakout game.

Cobb broke for a 48-yard touchdown run to give Marist a 17-14 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first half. Luke Paladino added a 28-yard field goal for a 20-14 halftime advantage.

Butler’s Drew Bevelhimer booted field goals from 52 and 39 yards to tie the score late in the third.

Advertisement

Cobb capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring run, Paladino added a 46-yard field goal and Cobb rumbled in from the 21 late in the fourth to seal the win.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Butler (2-7, 1-4) was led by Nick Orlando, who threw for 183 yards and one score but was picked off twice, including a 37-yard pick-six by Ryan Webb.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb