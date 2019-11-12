Listen Live Sports

Cobb scores 40 points in 97-67 Wagner win

November 12, 2019 9:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Graduate transfer Curtis Cobb III hi10 of 15 3-pointers and scored 40 points and Wagner beat Division III-member Wesley 97-67 on Tuesday night in its home opener.

Cobb shot 13 of 22 from the field and also had six steals.

Monroe College transfer Will Martinez scored 20 points and Alex Morales added 15 for the Seahawks (1-2), who never trailed and led 50-28 at halftime.

Cobb, who played at Fairfield and UMass before transferring to Wagner, scored 46 points for Fairfield against Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2017, the sixth-highest Division I output during the 2016-17 season.

Brian Cameron scored 17 points and Andrew Shepherd added 11 for Wesley.

Wagner plays next at NJIT on Saturday.

