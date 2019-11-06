Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cole Anthony leads No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame

November 6, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener Wednesday night.

With his father — former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony — in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants’ 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers. Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.

Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, and T.J. Gibbs added 19 for the Fighting Irish.

NO. 23 PURDUE 79, GREEN BAY 57

Advertisement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help Purdue beat Green Bay,

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against nonconference foes. Proctor spent the last two seasons at High Point.

Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit