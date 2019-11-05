Brown 73, Bryant 71
Bucknell 68, Fairfield 64
Cornell 84, Binghamton 64
Delaware 97, Bridgewater 51
Duquesne 94, Princeton 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 101, FDU-Florham 52
Hartford 74, CCSU 59
Harvard 84, MIT 27
Maryland 95, Holy Cross 71
Monmouth (NJ) 66, Lehigh 62
New Hampshire 93, Curry College 29
Northeastern 72, Boston U. 67
Ohio 65, St. Bonaventure 53
Penn St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
Providence 106, Sacred Heart 60
Rhode Island 76, LIU Brooklyn 65
Saint Joseph’s 86, Bradley 81
Seton Hall 105, Wagner 71
Siena 96, American U. 80
Temple 70, Drexel 62
Towson 72, George Washington 58
UMBC 134, Valley Forge 46
UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64
Yale 74, Stony Brook 69, OT
Campbell 75, Coastal Carolina 74
Charleston Southern 99, Columbia International 71
Coll. of Charleston 74, SC-Upstate 55
Duke 68, Kansas 66
E. Kentucky 79, Chattanooga 68
East Carolina 80, VMI 68
Elon 90, Mars Hill 84
FAU 92, Flagler 81
Florida 74, North Florida 59
Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 63
George Mason 68, Navy 55, OT
Georgia 91, W. Carolina 72
Lipscomb 104, Rhodes 55
Longwood 73, Marymount 51
Louisiana-Lafayette 95, Loyola (NO) 67
Louisiana-Monroe 64, Louisiana College 41
Louisville 87, Miami 74
Middle Tennessee 119, Maryville (TN) 61
Morehead St. 90, Samford 86, 2OT
N. Kentucky 105, Cincinnati Clermont 55
Northwestern St. 84, Centenary College of Louisiana 57
Rider 91, Coppin St. 84
Southern Miss. 90, Delta State 71
Stetson 84, Trinity Baptist 26
Tennessee 78, UNC-Asheville 63
UNC-Greensboro 83, NC A&T 50
UNC-Wilmington 103, Johnson & Wales (NC) 83
VCU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
Virginia Tech 67, Clemson 60
W. Kentucky 76, Tennessee Tech 64
Washington Adventist University 71, Howard 68
William & Mary 70, High Point 56
Wofford 86, Erskine 63
Akron 81, Malone 64
Ball St. 87, Defiance 43
Bowling Green 94, Tiffin 73
Cent. Michigan 102, Michigan-Dearborn 62
Indiana 98, W. Illinois 65
Iowa St. 110, MVSU 74
Loyola of Chicago 82, UC Davis 48
Michigan 79, Appalachian St. 71
Minnesota 85, Cleveland St. 50
Oakland 94, Goshen College 66
S. Illinois 76, Illinois Wesleyan 48
Wichita St. 68, Nebraska-Omaha 54
Wright St. 96, Central State 77
Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57
Baylor 105, Cent. Arkansas 61
Lamar 86, Champion Christian College 40
Sam Houston St. 95, Paul Quinn College 57
Texas-Arlington 84, Texas-Dallas 50
Tulsa 80, Houston Baptist 72
