Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

November 5, 2019 10:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Tuesday, Nov. 5
EAST

Brown 73, Bryant 71

Bucknell 68, Fairfield 64

Cornell 84, Binghamton 64

Delaware 97, Bridgewater 51

Advertisement

Duquesne 94, Princeton 67

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Fairleigh Dickinson 101, FDU-Florham 52

Hartford 74, CCSU 59

Harvard 84, MIT 27

Maryland 95, Holy Cross 71

Monmouth (NJ) 66, Lehigh 62

New Hampshire 93, Curry College 29

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Northeastern 72, Boston U. 67

Ohio 65, St. Bonaventure 53

Penn St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

Providence 106, Sacred Heart 60

Rhode Island 76, LIU Brooklyn 65

Saint Joseph’s 86, Bradley 81

Seton Hall 105, Wagner 71

Siena 96, American U. 80

Temple 70, Drexel 62

Towson 72, George Washington 58

UMBC 134, Valley Forge 46

UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64

Yale 74, Stony Brook 69, OT

SOUTH

Campbell 75, Coastal Carolina 74

Charleston Southern 99, Columbia International 71

Coll. of Charleston 74, SC-Upstate 55

Duke 68, Kansas 66

E. Kentucky 79, Chattanooga 68

East Carolina 80, VMI 68

Elon 90, Mars Hill 84

FAU 92, Flagler 81

Florida 74, North Florida 59

Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 63

George Mason 68, Navy 55, OT

Georgia 91, W. Carolina 72

Lipscomb 104, Rhodes 55

Longwood 73, Marymount 51

Louisiana-Lafayette 95, Loyola (NO) 67

Louisiana-Monroe 64, Louisiana College 41

Louisville 87, Miami 74

Middle Tennessee 119, Maryville (TN) 61

Morehead St. 90, Samford 86, 2OT

N. Kentucky 105, Cincinnati Clermont 55

Northwestern St. 84, Centenary College of Louisiana 57

Rider 91, Coppin St. 84

Southern Miss. 90, Delta State 71

Stetson 84, Trinity Baptist 26

Tennessee 78, UNC-Asheville 63

UNC-Greensboro 83, NC A&T 50

UNC-Wilmington 103, Johnson & Wales (NC) 83

VCU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Virginia Tech 67, Clemson 60

W. Kentucky 76, Tennessee Tech 64

Washington Adventist University 71, Howard 68

William & Mary 70, High Point 56

Wofford 86, Erskine 63

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Malone 64

Ball St. 87, Defiance 43

Bowling Green 94, Tiffin 73

Cent. Michigan 102, Michigan-Dearborn 62

Indiana 98, W. Illinois 65

Iowa St. 110, MVSU 74

Loyola of Chicago 82, UC Davis 48

Michigan 79, Appalachian St. 71

Minnesota 85, Cleveland St. 50

Oakland 94, Goshen College 66

S. Illinois 76, Illinois Wesleyan 48

Wichita St. 68, Nebraska-Omaha 54

Wright St. 96, Central State 77

Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 105, Cent. Arkansas 61

Lamar 86, Champion Christian College 40

Sam Houston St. 95, Paul Quinn College 57

Texas-Arlington 84, Texas-Dallas 50

Tulsa 80, Houston Baptist 72

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term