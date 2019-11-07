Boston College 77, Wake Forest 70
Colgate 80, NJIT 75
Georgetown 81, Mount St. Mary’s 68
Maine 84, Merrimack 64
Pittsburgh 63, Florida St. 61
San Jose St. 79, Hofstra 71
St. John’s 109, Mercer 79
Virginia 48, Syracuse 34
Bethune-Cookman 110, Johnson (FL) 68
ETSU 79, Newberry 50
Georgia St. 104, Brewton-Parker College 35
Grambling St. 102, East Texas Baptist 70
Hampton 112, Mid-Atlantic Christian 52
James Madison 79, Charlotte 74
Morgan St. 71, Central Penn College 44
North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 65
South Alabama 82, University of Pikeville 51
South Carolina 77, North Alabama 55
Southern U. 87, Loyola (NO) 70
Tulane 76, SE Louisiana 55
Vanderbilt 83, SE Missouri 65
Butler 80, IUPUI 47
DePaul 84, University of Chicago 55
Illinois St. 79, Belmont 72
Kent St. 97, Hiram 58
Missouri 82, Incarnate Word 42
Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56
Purdue 79, Green Bay 57
W. Michigan 75, McNeese St. 65
Arkansas St. 65, Arkansas-Monticello 49
Louisiana Tech 82, Texas A&M-CC 49
Oklahoma St. 80, Oral Roberts 75
Stephen F. Austin 89, LeTourneau 70
Texas A&M 77, Northwestern St. 63
Arizona 91, N. Arizona 52
New Mexico 92, Eastern New Mexico 71
Stanford 73, Montana 62
UC Santa Barbara 83, Jackson St. 62
UCLA 69, Long Beach St. 65
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.