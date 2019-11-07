Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

November 7, 2019 2:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Wednesday, Nov. 6
EAST

Boston College 77, Wake Forest 70

Colgate 80, NJIT 75

Georgetown 81, Mount St. Mary’s 68

Maine 84, Merrimack 64

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 63, Florida St. 61

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

San Jose St. 79, Hofstra 71

St. John’s 109, Mercer 79

Virginia 48, Syracuse 34

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 110, Johnson (FL) 68

ETSU 79, Newberry 50

Georgia St. 104, Brewton-Parker College 35

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Grambling St. 102, East Texas Baptist 70

Hampton 112, Mid-Atlantic Christian 52

James Madison 79, Charlotte 74

Morgan St. 71, Central Penn College 44

North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 65

South Alabama 82, University of Pikeville 51

South Carolina 77, North Alabama 55

Southern U. 87, Loyola (NO) 70

Tulane 76, SE Louisiana 55

Vanderbilt 83, SE Missouri 65

MIDWEST

Butler 80, IUPUI 47

DePaul 84, University of Chicago 55

Illinois St. 79, Belmont 72

Kent St. 97, Hiram 58

Missouri 82, Incarnate Word 42

Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56

Purdue 79, Green Bay 57

W. Michigan 75, McNeese St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 65, Arkansas-Monticello 49

Louisiana Tech 82, Texas A&M-CC 49

Oklahoma St. 80, Oral Roberts 75

Stephen F. Austin 89, LeTourneau 70

Texas A&M 77, Northwestern St. 63

FAR WEST

Arizona 91, N. Arizona 52

New Mexico 92, Eastern New Mexico 71

Stanford 73, Montana 62

UC Santa Barbara 83, Jackson St. 62

UCLA 69, Long Beach St. 65

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit