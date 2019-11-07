Marshall 67, Robert Morris 60
Rutgers 73, Bryant 71
Winthrop 67, Hartford 57
Appalachian St. 83, Ferrum 56
Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45
Morehead St. 92, Spalding 44
North Florida 89, Florida National 81
Samford 68, Kentucky Wesleyan 42
Drake 86, Kennesaw St. 55
N. Dakota St. 93, Mayville State 53
Nebraska-Omaha 72, Midland 53
North Dakota 86, Crown College 61
Purdue Fort Wayne 91, Manchester 80
S. Dakota St. 86, Peru State 58
TCU 83, Southwestern (TX) 62
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.