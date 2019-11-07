Listen Live Sports

November 7, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Thursday, Nov. 7
EAST

Marshall 67, Robert Morris 60

Rutgers 73, Bryant 71

Winthrop 67, Hartford 57

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Ferrum 56

Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45

Morehead St. 92, Spalding 44

North Florida 89, Florida National 81

Samford 68, Kentucky Wesleyan 42

MIDWEST

Drake 86, Kennesaw St. 55

N. Dakota St. 93, Mayville State 53

Nebraska-Omaha 72, Midland 53

North Dakota 86, Crown College 61

Purdue Fort Wayne 91, Manchester 80

S. Dakota St. 86, Peru State 58

SOUTHWEST

TCU 83, Southwestern (TX) 62

___

