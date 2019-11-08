Listen Live Sports

November 8, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Friday, Nov. 8
EAST

Army 80, United States Merchant Marine Academy 43

Delaware 56, Oakland 53

Drexel 72, Niagara 64

Towson 100, Bryn Athyn 31

SOUTH

Auburn 76, Davidson 66

Elon 95, Milligan 54

George Mason 76, Longwood 65

Jacksonville 83, Johnson (FL) 65

Marist 58, VMI 56

Mercer 84, Columbia International 76

Miami 74, FAU 60

Norfolk St. 93, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 53

SC-Upstate 103, Truett-McConnell 62

Virginia Tech 74, Coppin St. 42

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 93, Siena Heights 51

