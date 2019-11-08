Army 80, United States Merchant Marine Academy 43
Delaware 56, Oakland 53
Drexel 72, Niagara 64
Towson 100, Bryn Athyn 31
Auburn 76, Davidson 66
Elon 95, Milligan 54
George Mason 76, Longwood 65
Jacksonville 83, Johnson (FL) 65
Marist 58, VMI 56
Mercer 84, Columbia International 76
Miami 74, FAU 60
Norfolk St. 93, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 53
SC-Upstate 103, Truett-McConnell 62
Virginia Tech 74, Coppin St. 42
E. Michigan 93, Siena Heights 51
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.