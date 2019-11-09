Boston U. 91, SUNY-Polytechnic Institute 63
Georgetown 89, Cent. Arkansas 78
New Hampshire 87, Holy Cross 83
Nicholls 75, Pittsburgh 70
Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57
St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Lafayette 72
Temple 75, Morgan St. 57
UMass 62, Fairfield 60
Coll. of Charleston 84, Georgia St. 80
Louisiana-Monroe 73, Alcorn St. 72, OT
UCF 73, Prairie View 69
UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61
UNC-Asheville 91, The Citadel 76
W. Carolina 71, Gardner-Webb 59
Cleveland St. 79, Edinboro 54
Delaware 56, S. Illinois 54
Indiana 85, Portland St. 74
Loyola (Md.) 98, Chicago St. 83
N. Iowa 64, N. Illinois 54
Notre Dame 92, Robert Morris 57
Ohio 88, Heidelberg 50
S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT
Wichita St. 69, Texas Southern 63
Wright St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 81
Oklahoma St. 69, UMKC 51
Stephen F. Austin 94, NC Central 64
Denver 74, Utah Valley 62
Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52
