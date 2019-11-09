Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

November 9, 2019 6:01 pm
 
Saturday, Nov. 9
EAST

Boston U. 91, SUNY-Polytechnic Institute 63

Georgetown 89, Cent. Arkansas 78

New Hampshire 87, Holy Cross 83

Nicholls 75, Pittsburgh 70

Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57

St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Lafayette 72

Temple 75, Morgan St. 57

UMass 62, Fairfield 60

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 84, Georgia St. 80

Louisiana-Monroe 73, Alcorn St. 72, OT

UCF 73, Prairie View 69

UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61

UNC-Asheville 91, The Citadel 76

W. Carolina 71, Gardner-Webb 59

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 79, Edinboro 54

Delaware 56, S. Illinois 54

Indiana 85, Portland St. 74

Loyola (Md.) 98, Chicago St. 83

N. Iowa 64, N. Illinois 54

Notre Dame 92, Robert Morris 57

Ohio 88, Heidelberg 50

S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT

Wichita St. 69, Texas Southern 63

Wright St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 81

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 69, UMKC 51

Stephen F. Austin 94, NC Central 64

FAR WEST

Denver 74, Utah Valley 62

Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52

___

