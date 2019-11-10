Listen Live Sports

November 10, 2019
 
Sunday, Nov. 10
EAST

Rutgers 86, Niagara 39

SOUTH

Boston College 74, South Florida 60

South Carolina 66, Wyoming 32

MIDWEST

Oakland 61, S. Illinois 52

