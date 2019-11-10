Bryant 82, Cornell 81
Drexel 86, Abilene Christian 83, OT
Harvard 67, Maine 46
Navy 87, Washington College (MD) 56
Rutgers 86, Niagara 39
Toledo 96, Marshall 70
Vermont 66, Bucknell 63
Boston College 74, South Florida 60
Clemson 81, Colgate 68
Florida St. 63, Florida 51
Liberty 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Louisville 78, Youngstown St. 55
NC State 84, Detroit 65
North Alabama 95, Carver 64
Old Dominion 82, Saint Joseph’s 69
South Carolina 66, Wyoming 32
Wake Forest 65, Columbia 63
Cent. Michigan 134, MVSU 78
Missouri St. 59, Alabama St. 50
Oakland 61, S. Illinois 52
Delaware 91, UTSA 79
Montana 64, Montana State Northern 50
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.