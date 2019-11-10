Sunday, Nov. 10 EAST

Bryant 82, Cornell 81

Drexel 86, Abilene Christian 83, OT

Harvard 67, Maine 46

Navy 87, Washington College (MD) 56

Rutgers 86, Niagara 39

Toledo 96, Marshall 70

Vermont 66, Bucknell 63

SOUTH

Boston College 74, South Florida 60

Clemson 81, Colgate 68

Florida St. 63, Florida 51

Liberty 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Louisville 78, Youngstown St. 55

NC State 84, Detroit 65

North Alabama 95, Carver 64

Old Dominion 82, Saint Joseph’s 69

South Carolina 66, Wyoming 32

Wake Forest 65, Columbia 63

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 134, MVSU 78

Missouri St. 59, Alabama St. 50

Oakland 61, S. Illinois 52

SOUTHWEST

Delaware 91, UTSA 79

FAR WEST

Montana 64, Montana State Northern 50

