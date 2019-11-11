Buffalo 109, Nazareth (NY) 72
Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49
Kent St. 84, Towson 80, OT
Stony Brook 91, Farmingdale State 44
Belmont 95, Samford 63
Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59
Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41
McNeese St. 104, Southern University at New Orleans 33
Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62
NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64
North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77
Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT
SE Louisiana 77, Xavier University of Louisiana 70
UAB 74, Alabama A&M 52
UNC-Greensboro 109, Averett 51
Vanderbilt 71, Texas A&M-CC 66
Cincinnati 81, Drake 59
IUPUI 72, Anderson (IN) 55
N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67
Texas A&M 63, Louisiana-Monroe 57
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.