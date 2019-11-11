Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

November 11, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Monday, Nov. 11
EAST

Buffalo 109, Nazareth (NY) 72

Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49

Kent St. 84, Towson 80, OT

Stony Brook 91, Farmingdale State 44

SOUTH

Belmont 95, Samford 63

Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59

Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41

McNeese St. 104, Southern University at New Orleans 33

Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62

NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64

North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77

Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT

SE Louisiana 77, Xavier University of Louisiana 70

UAB 74, Alabama A&M 52

UNC-Greensboro 109, Averett 51

Vanderbilt 71, Texas A&M-CC 66

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 81, Drake 59

IUPUI 72, Anderson (IN) 55

N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 63, Louisiana-Monroe 57

