Tuesday, Nov. 12 EAST

Air Force 69, Army 57

American U. 67, George Washington 65

Duquesne 66, Lamar 56

Hartford 62, Marist 51

Lehigh 72, Cairn 42

Mass.-Lowell 88, Massachusetts-Boston 45

Pittsburgh 71, Robert Morris 57

UMass 80, Northeastern 71

Wagner 97, Wesley (DE) 67

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 111, Paul Quinn College 59

Charlotte 71, Davidson 58

Duke 105, Cent. Arkansas 54

E. Kentucky 129, Ohio University Chillcothe 43

Liberty 65, SC State 39

Longwood 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Radford 91, Bridgewater 40

William & Mary 80, Wofford 79

MIDWEST

Michigan 79, Creighton 69

Notre Dame 79, Howard 50

FAR WEST

Hawaii 72, Pacific 67

