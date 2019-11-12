Tuesday, Nov. 12 EAST

Air Force 69, Army 57

American U. 67, George Washington 65

Duquesne 66, Lamar 56

Fairfield 68, Holy Cross 63, OT

Hartford 62, Marist 51

Lehigh 72, Cairn 42

Manhattan 85, Delaware St. 74

Mass.-Lowell 88, Massachusetts-Boston 45

Pittsburgh 71, Robert Morris 57

Siena 78, St. Bonaventure 65

St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61

UMass 80, Northeastern 71

Wagner 97, Wesley (DE) 67

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 111, Paul Quinn College 59

Appalachian St. 68, East Carolina 62

Charlotte 71, Davidson 58

Chattanooga 74, Troy 68

Duke 105, Cent. Arkansas 54

E. Kentucky 129, Ohio University Chillcothe 43

Evansville 67, Kentucky 64

Furman 91, Charleston Southern 47

Georgia 95, The Citadel 86

Hampton 95, The Apprentice School 63

Liberty 65, SC State 39

Longwood 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Louisiana Tech 98, Wiley 52

Mississippi 68, Norfolk St. 55

N. Kentucky 69, Coastal Carolina 68

Radford 91, Bridgewater 40

Rice 80, Northwestern St. 74

Tulane 88, Jackson St. 79

UNC-Wilmington 81, Campbell 76, OT

W. Carolina 90, NC A&T 64

William & Mary 80, Wofford 79

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 101, Goshen College 49

Indiana 91, North Alabama 65

Michigan 79, Creighton 69

Milwaukee 103, Wisconsin Lutheran 53

Notre Dame 79, Howard 50

W. Michigan 91, MVSU 81

Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 86, Texas Lutheran 60

FAR WEST

Hawaii 72, Pacific 67

