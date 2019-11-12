Air Force 69, Army 57
American U. 67, George Washington 65
Duquesne 66, Lamar 56
Fairfield 68, Holy Cross 63, OT
Hartford 62, Marist 51
Lehigh 72, Cairn 42
Manhattan 85, Delaware St. 74
Mass.-Lowell 88, Massachusetts-Boston 45
Pittsburgh 71, Robert Morris 57
Siena 78, St. Bonaventure 65
St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61
UMass 80, Northeastern 71
Wagner 97, Wesley (DE) 67
Alcorn St. 111, Paul Quinn College 59
Appalachian St. 68, East Carolina 62
Charlotte 71, Davidson 58
Chattanooga 74, Troy 68
Duke 105, Cent. Arkansas 54
E. Kentucky 129, Ohio University Chillcothe 43
Evansville 67, Kentucky 64
Furman 91, Charleston Southern 47
Georgia 95, The Citadel 86
Hampton 95, The Apprentice School 63
Liberty 65, SC State 39
Longwood 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Louisiana Tech 98, Wiley 52
Mississippi 68, Norfolk St. 55
N. Kentucky 69, Coastal Carolina 68
Radford 91, Bridgewater 40
Rice 80, Northwestern St. 74
Tulane 88, Jackson St. 79
UNC-Wilmington 81, Campbell 76, OT
W. Carolina 90, NC A&T 64
William & Mary 80, Wofford 79
E. Michigan 101, Goshen College 49
Indiana 91, North Alabama 65
Michigan 79, Creighton 69
Milwaukee 103, Wisconsin Lutheran 53
Notre Dame 79, Howard 50
W. Michigan 91, MVSU 81
Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT
Incarnate Word 86, Texas Lutheran 60
Hawaii 72, Pacific 67
