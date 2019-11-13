Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

November 13, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Nov. 13
EAST

Albany (NY) 83, Canisius 57

Boston College 59, High Point 33

Brown 70, Quinnipiac 68

Bryant 69, St. Peter’s 44

Bucknell 86, Hofstra 71

Columbia 75, Binghamton 63

Fordham 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 50

Lafayette 72, Princeton 65

NJIT 59, Cornell 58

Ohio 81, Iona 72

Penn 75, La Salle 59

Rutgers 62, Drexel 57

Saint Joseph’s 96, UConn 87

Syracuse 70, Colgate 54

UMBC 79, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 57

Vermont 62, Boston U. 47

SOUTH

George Mason 80, LIU Brooklyn 74

Grambling St. 81, SE Louisiana 70

IUPUI 70, South Florida 53

James Madison 96, Shenandoah 48

Louisville 91, Indiana St. 62

Middle Tennessee 96, Mars Hill 82

Nicholls 81, Paul Quinn College 66

Old Dominion 62, Loyola (Md.) 53

Samford 102, Virginia-Wise 64

St. Francis (Pa.) 71, Morgan St. 65

VCU 84, LSU 82

Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57

Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79

MIDWEST

Ball St. 67, Ill.-Chicago 48

Drake 76, UMKC 58

Kansas St. 73, Monmouth (NJ) 54

Miami (Ohio) 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 80

N. Iowa 67, CS Bakersfield 55

Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51

Saint Louis 82, E. Washington 60

UT Martin 98, W. Illinois 91

Wisconsin 83, McNeese St. 63

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 89, Niagara 80

Texas Tech 103, Houston Baptist 74

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 60, Wyoming 53

Colorado St. 80, Nebraska-Omaha 65

New Mexico 93, Green Bay 78

___

