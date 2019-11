By The Associated Press

Thursday, Nov. 14 EAST

Harvard 59, Siena 56

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

SOUTH

Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77

Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55

MIDWEST

Evansville 89, Indiana-Kokomo 71

FAR WEST

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64

