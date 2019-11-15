Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

November 15, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Friday, Nov. 15
EAST

Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67

Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46

Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69

Robert Morris 85, Howard 65

SOUTH

Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 62

Georgia 101, Delaware St. 65

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Longwood 78, Randolph 53

Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56

W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66

Michigan 70, Elon 50

N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70

Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51

