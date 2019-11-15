Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67
Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46
Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69
Robert Morris 85, Howard 65
Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70
Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 62
Georgia 101, Delaware St. 65
Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73
Idaho 68, VMI 67
Longwood 78, Randolph 53
Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56
W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66
Michigan 70, Elon 50
N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70
Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56
CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.