Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67
Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46
Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36
Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69
Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78
Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79
Robert Morris 85, Howard 65
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70
Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42
Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72
Duke 74, Georgia St. 63
Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74
Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61
Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66
Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73
Idaho 68, VMI 67
Longwood 78, Randolph 53
Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58
Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56
South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63
UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30
Utah Valley 66, UAB 55
W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
Akron 57, NC Central 47
Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66
Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74
Michigan 70, Elon 50
N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70
N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69
Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64
South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69
Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56
CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51
N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32
