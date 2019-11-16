Friday, Nov. 15 EAST

Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67

Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79

Robert Morris 85, Howard 65

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

SOUTH

Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42

Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72

Duke 74, Georgia St. 63

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61

Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Longwood 78, Randolph 53

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Youngstown St. 61

Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58

Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56

North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61

South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63

UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30

Utah Valley 66, UAB 55

W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

MIDWEST

Akron 57, NC Central 47

Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66

Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74

Kansas 112, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Michigan 70, Elon 50

Milwaukee 61, UMKC 52

N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70

N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69

Nebraska 90, S. Dakota St. 73

Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64

South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69

Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 80, UC Davis 67

BYU 72, Houston 71

Baylor 72, Texas State 63

Gonzaga 79, Texas A&M 49

Lamar 76, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Stony Brook 68, Texas A&M-CC 63

Texas 70, Prairie View 56

UTEP 71, Eastern New Mexico 57

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51

Cal Poly 89, Simpson University 45

California 82, California Baptist 62

N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32

UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60

Utah 73, Minnesota 69

Utah St. 81, NC A&T 54

