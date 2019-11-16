Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67
Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46
Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36
Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69
Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78
Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79
Robert Morris 85, Howard 65
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70
Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42
Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72
Duke 74, Georgia St. 63
Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74
Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61
Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66
Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73
Idaho 68, VMI 67
Longwood 78, Randolph 53
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Youngstown St. 61
Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58
Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56
North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61
South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63
UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30
Utah Valley 66, UAB 55
W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
Akron 57, NC Central 47
Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66
Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74
Kansas 112, Monmouth (NJ) 57
Michigan 70, Elon 50
Milwaukee 61, UMKC 52
N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70
N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69
Nebraska 90, S. Dakota St. 73
Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64
South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69
Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56
Arkansas St. 80, UC Davis 67
BYU 72, Houston 71
Baylor 72, Texas State 63
Gonzaga 79, Texas A&M 49
Lamar 76, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Stony Brook 68, Texas A&M-CC 63
Texas 70, Prairie View 56
UTEP 71, Eastern New Mexico 57
CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51
Cal Poly 89, Simpson University 45
California 82, California Baptist 62
N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32
UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60
Utah 73, Minnesota 69
Utah St. 81, NC A&T 54
