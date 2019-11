By The Associated Press

Sunday, Nov. 17 SOUTH

VCU 93, Jacksonville St. 65

FAR WEST

Montana St. 52, Tennessee Tech 39

VMI 89, UC Davis 84, 2OT

OTHER

Merrimack 54, Jacksonville 44

___

