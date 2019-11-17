Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
VCU 93, Jacksonville St. 65
Montana St. 52, Tennessee Tech 39
VMI 89, UC Davis 84, 2OT
Merrimack 54, Jacksonville 44
___
