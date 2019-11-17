Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

November 17, 2019 8:01 pm
 
Sunday, Nov. 17
EAST

Dartmouth 80, Mass.-Lowell 75, OT

UConn 62, Florida 59

SOUTH

Clemson 87, Detroit 65

Louisville 87, NC Central 58

Mississippi St. 82, New Orleans 59

N. Kentucky 82, Coppin St. 70

Richmond 90, CS Northridge 62

SE Louisiana 65, Mobile 58

VCU 93, Jacksonville St. 65

MIDWEST

Ball St. 69, Indiana St. 55

Drake 98, Simpson 53

Seton Hall 83, Saint Louis 66

Stony Brook 64, N. Dakota St. 57

Toledo 112, Howard 68

UCF 67, Illinois St. 65

Valparaiso 74, North Dakota 60

Wisconsin 77, Marquette 61

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 82, Idaho 68

Oklahoma St. 64, Yale 57

Texas A&M-CC 63, Rio Grande 55

UALR 76, Cent. Arkansas 56

FAR WEST

Arizona 83, New Mexico St. 53

Fresno St. 92, Cal State San Bernardino 47

Montana St. 52, Tennessee Tech 39

Pacific 58, UC Riverside 51

VMI 89, UC Davis 84, 2OT

Washington St. 72, Idaho St. 61

OTHER

Merrimack 54, Jacksonville 44

___

