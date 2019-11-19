Army 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Bryant 73, Niagara 62
LIU Brooklyn 92, Delaware St. 84
Lehigh 87, Misericordia 68
Pittsburgh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 50
West Virginia 69, N. Colorado 61
Auburn 91, Colgate 62
Belmont 90, High Point 51
Coastal Carolina 93, Middle Tennessee 72
Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74
McNeese St. 103, Arlington Baptist 51
North Florida 115, Trinity Baptist 39
SC State 103, Wilberforce 79
Southern U. 121, Ecclesia 55
Tennessee St. 99, Fisk 65
Troy 84, Carver 57
UNC-Greensboro 55, Appalachian St. 41
W. Kentucky 109, Campbellsville 66
Akron 76, SC-Upstate 45
Cent. Michigan 115, Siena Heights 58
E. Illinois 114, Indiana-Northwest 61
Illinois 66, Hawaii 53
Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46
Missouri 75, Wofford 56
N. Illinois 65, Longwood 48
Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53
Oakland 60, Hartford 50
Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51
SMU 59, Evansville 57
South Dakota 71, SIU-Edwardsville 56
UMKC 111, Bacone 38
Oklahoma 75, William & Mary 70
TCU 65, Air Force 54
Texas State 73, Jackson St. 58
Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53
Montana Tech 74, Montana 72
UNLV 72, Abilene Christian 58
Utah St. 82, UTSA 50
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.