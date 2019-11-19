Monday, Nov. 18 EAST

Army 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Bryant 73, Niagara 62

LIU Brooklyn 92, Delaware St. 84

Lehigh 87, Misericordia 68

Pittsburgh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 50

West Virginia 69, N. Colorado 61

SOUTH

Auburn 91, Colgate 62

Belmont 90, High Point 51

Coastal Carolina 93, Middle Tennessee 72

Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74

McNeese St. 103, Arlington Baptist 51

North Florida 115, Trinity Baptist 39

SC State 103, Wilberforce 79

Southern U. 121, Ecclesia 55

Tennessee St. 99, Fisk 65

Troy 84, Carver 57

UNC-Greensboro 55, Appalachian St. 41

W. Kentucky 109, Campbellsville 66

MIDWEST

Akron 76, SC-Upstate 45

Cent. Michigan 115, Siena Heights 58

E. Illinois 114, Indiana-Northwest 61

Illinois 66, Hawaii 53

Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46

Missouri 75, Wofford 56

N. Illinois 65, Longwood 48

Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53

Oakland 60, Hartford 50

Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51

SMU 59, Evansville 57

South Dakota 71, SIU-Edwardsville 56

UMKC 111, Bacone 38

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 75, William & Mary 70

TCU 65, Air Force 54

Texas State 73, Jackson St. 58

FAR WEST

California 54, Prairie View 50

Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53

Montana Tech 74, Montana 72

UCLA 76, S. Utah 61

UNLV 72, Abilene Christian 58

Utah St. 82, UTSA 50

