Albany (NY) 78, SUNY-Potsdam 52
Coll. of Charleston 76, Marshall 66
Dartmouth 108, Thomas (ME) 59
Delaware 79, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
Lafayette 86, Penn 75
Maryland 74, Fairfield 55
New Hampshire 77, CCSU 63
Northeastern 101, Holy Cross 44
Penn St. 98, Bucknell 70
Providence 93, Merrimack 56
Rhode Island 70, Nicholls 65
Sacred Heart 84, Brown 63
Alabama 81, Furman 73
Boston U. 78, South Carolina 70
Davidson 91, Nevada 71
E. Kentucky 99, Alice Lloyd 63
George Mason 65, Loyola (Md.) 61
Georgia Southern 98, Mercer 88
LSU 77, UMBC 50
Liberty 55, Navy 48
Louisiana Tech 76, MVSU 43
Mississippi 65, Seattle 52
Morgan St. 88, Regent University 52
Murray St. 79, S. Illinois 66
NC State 87, Alcorn St. 64
Northwestern St. 67, Louisiana College 60
Samford 70, Manhattan 57
South Alabama 98, Spring Hill 72
UNC-Wilmington 113, NC Wesleyan 53
Virginia 61, Vermont 55
Bradley 69, Norfolk St. 57
Chicago St. 89, Purdue University Northwest 77
Dayton 93, Nebraska-Omaha 68
FIU 107, Cleveland St. 61
Iowa St. 73, Southern Miss. 45
Kansas 75, ETSU 63
Kansas St. 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51
Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
Milwaukee 79, North Dakota 70
N. Iowa 87, UT Martin 67
Radford 67, Northwestern 56
S. Dakota St. 78, North Alabama 73
The Citadel 74, SE Missouri 69
W. Michigan 102, Alma 56
Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52
Youngstown St. 66, NC Central 60
Arkansas 82, Texas Southern 51
Houston 97, Rice 89
North Texas 80, NC A&T 60
Oral Roberts 73, Rogers State 60
UTEP 66, New Mexico 63
Gonzaga 72, Texas-Arlington 66
Grand Canyon 69, Montana St. 56
San Francisco 100, CS Bakersfield 70
Southern Cal 91, Pepperdine 84
Weber St. 130, West Coast Baptist 50
Wyoming 76, Detroit 49
