College Basketball Scores

November 20, 2019 12:01 am
 
Tuesday, Nov. 19
EAST

Albany (NY) 78, SUNY-Potsdam 52

Coll. of Charleston 76, Marshall 66

Dartmouth 108, Thomas (ME) 59

Delaware 79, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

Lafayette 86, Penn 75

Maryland 74, Fairfield 55

New Hampshire 77, CCSU 63

Northeastern 101, Holy Cross 44

Penn St. 98, Bucknell 70

Providence 93, Merrimack 56

Rhode Island 70, Nicholls 65

Sacred Heart 84, Brown 63

SOUTH

Alabama 81, Furman 73

Boston U. 78, South Carolina 70

Davidson 91, Nevada 71

E. Kentucky 99, Alice Lloyd 63

George Mason 65, Loyola (Md.) 61

Georgia Southern 98, Mercer 88

LSU 77, UMBC 50

Liberty 55, Navy 48

Louisiana Tech 76, MVSU 43

Mississippi 65, Seattle 52

Morgan St. 88, Regent University 52

Murray St. 79, S. Illinois 66

NC State 87, Alcorn St. 64

Northwestern St. 67, Louisiana College 60

Samford 70, Manhattan 57

South Alabama 98, Spring Hill 72

UNC-Wilmington 113, NC Wesleyan 53

Virginia 61, Vermont 55

MIDWEST

Bradley 69, Norfolk St. 57

Chicago St. 89, Purdue University Northwest 77

Dayton 93, Nebraska-Omaha 68

FIU 107, Cleveland St. 61

Iowa St. 73, Southern Miss. 45

Kansas 75, ETSU 63

Kansas St. 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51

Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Milwaukee 79, North Dakota 70

N. Iowa 87, UT Martin 67

Radford 67, Northwestern 56

S. Dakota St. 78, North Alabama 73

The Citadel 74, SE Missouri 69

W. Michigan 102, Alma 56

Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52

Youngstown St. 66, NC Central 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 82, Texas Southern 51

Houston 97, Rice 89

North Texas 80, NC A&T 60

Oral Roberts 73, Rogers State 60

UTEP 66, New Mexico 63

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 72, Texas-Arlington 66

Grand Canyon 69, Montana St. 56

San Francisco 100, CS Bakersfield 70

Southern Cal 91, Pepperdine 84

Weber St. 130, West Coast Baptist 50

Wyoming 76, Detroit 49

___

