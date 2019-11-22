E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45
Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69
Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57
UMKC 74, George Washington 68
Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65
Cleveland St. 47, UNC-Wilmington 46
FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70
Florida 78, Miami 58
Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48
NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54
Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74
Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76
Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65
E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (IL) 47
Rice 75, Milwaukee 69
Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58
Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47
Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60
Nevada 74, Fordham 60
Texas 62, California 45
Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74
