Friday, Nov. 22 EAST

E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45

Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69

Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57

UMKC 74, George Washington 68

Advertisement

SOUTH

Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65

Cleveland St. 47, UNC-Wilmington 46

FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70

Florida 78, Miami 58

Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48

NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54

Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74

Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65

E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (IL) 47

Rice 75, Milwaukee 69

SOUTHWEST

Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58

Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47

FAR WEST

Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60

Nevada 74, Fordham 60

Texas 62, California 45

Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.