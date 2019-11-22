E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45
Harvard 82, Holy Cross 74
Iona 60, Stetson 55
Lipscomb 65, Navy 61
Merrimack 110, Lesley 16
Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69
Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57
UMKC 74, George Washington 68
Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65
Cleveland St. 47, UNC-Wilmington 46
FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70
Florida 78, Miami 58
Furman 90, Columbia International 45
Kentucky 82, Mount St. Mary’s 62
Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48
NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54
Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74
Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76
Butler 68, Morehead St. 50
Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65
E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (IL) 47
Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68
Ohio St. 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 46
Rice 75, Milwaukee 69
Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58
Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47
Duquesne 69, Air Force 63
Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60
Nevada 74, Fordham 60
Texas 62, California 45
Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74
