Friday, Nov. 22 EAST

Buffalo 76, Towson 73

Duke 81, Georgetown 73

E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45

Harvard 82, Holy Cross 74

Iona 60, Stetson 55

Lipscomb 65, Navy 61

Maryland 86, George Mason 63

Merrimack 110, Lesley 16

Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69

Quinnipiac 86, Albany (NY) 69

Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57

UMKC 74, George Washington 68

West Virginia 69, Boston U. 44

SOUTH

Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65

Bowling Green 77, W. Kentucky 75

Cleveland St. 47, UNC-Wilmington 46

East Carolina 85, Evansville 68

FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70

Florida 78, Miami 58

Furman 90, Columbia International 45

Georgia St. 83, Prairie View 74

Jackson St. 72, Southern University at New Orleans 53

Kentucky 82, Mount St. Mary’s 62

Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48

Louisiana Tech 82, North Alabama 61

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Kennesaw St. 40

NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54

Richmond 87, McNeese St. 57

South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69

Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74

Utah St. 80, LSU 78

Vanderbilt 97, SC State 60

Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76

Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 70, Radford 61

Butler 68, Morehead St. 50

Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65

Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70

E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (IL) 47

Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68

Nebraska 93, Southern U. 86, OT

Northwestern 70, Norfolk St. 59

Ohio St. 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 46

Rice 75, Milwaukee 69

SE Missouri 72, Missouri S&T 71

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 77, South Dakota 56

Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58

Oklahoma St. 70, W. Michigan 63

Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47

UTSA 90, Wiley 68

FAR WEST

Duquesne 69, Air Force 63

Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60

Nevada 74, Fordham 60

Oregon 78, Houston 66

Texas 62, California 45

Utah 80, Ohio 66

Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74

