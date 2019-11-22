Buffalo 76, Towson 73
Duke 81, Georgetown 73
E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45
Harvard 82, Holy Cross 74
Iona 60, Stetson 55
Lipscomb 65, Navy 61
Maryland 86, George Mason 63
Merrimack 110, Lesley 16
Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69
Quinnipiac 86, Albany (NY) 69
Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57
UMKC 74, George Washington 68
West Virginia 69, Boston U. 44
Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65
Bowling Green 77, W. Kentucky 75
Cleveland St. 47, UNC-Wilmington 46
East Carolina 85, Evansville 68
FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70
Florida 78, Miami 58
Furman 90, Columbia International 45
Georgia St. 83, Prairie View 74
Jackson St. 72, Southern University at New Orleans 53
Kentucky 82, Mount St. Mary’s 62
Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48
Louisiana Tech 82, North Alabama 61
Monmouth (NJ) 71, Kennesaw St. 40
NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54
Richmond 87, McNeese St. 57
South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69
Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74
Utah St. 80, LSU 78
Vanderbilt 97, SC State 60
Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76
Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70
Bradley 70, Radford 61
Butler 68, Morehead St. 50
Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65
Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70
E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (IL) 47
Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68
Nebraska 93, Southern U. 86, OT
Northwestern 70, Norfolk St. 59
Ohio St. 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 46
Rice 75, Milwaukee 69
SE Missouri 72, Missouri S&T 71
Arkansas 77, South Dakota 56
Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58
Oklahoma St. 70, W. Michigan 63
Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47
UTSA 90, Wiley 68
Duquesne 69, Air Force 63
Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60
Nevada 74, Fordham 60
Oregon 78, Houston 66
Texas 62, California 45
Utah 80, Ohio 66
Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74
