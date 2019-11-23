Saturday, Nov. 23 EAST

Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67

Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58

Advertisement

Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51

Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46

Virginia 58, UMass 46

SOUTH

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

ETSU 98, Delaware St. 66

Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71

Memphis 87, Mississippi 86

NC State 74, UALR 58

UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71

UNC-Wilmington 66, FIU 63

Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61

MIDWEST

Bethune-Cookman 66, E. Illinois 63

Cent. Michigan 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 60

George Washington 78, Evansville 70

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

Milwaukee 62, Morgan St. 57

Toledo 100, Northwestern Ohio 41

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 68, St. Francis (IL) 44

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 80, Grambling St. 58

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.