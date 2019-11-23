Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67
Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57
DePaul 72, Boston College 67
Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58
Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51
Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46
Virginia 58, UMass 46
E. Washington 90, High Point 74
ETSU 98, Delaware St. 66
Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71
Memphis 87, Mississippi 86
NC State 74, UALR 58
UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71
UNC-Wilmington 66, FIU 63
Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61
Bethune-Cookman 66, E. Illinois 63
Cent. Michigan 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 60
George Washington 78, Evansville 70
Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62
Milwaukee 62, Morgan St. 57
Toledo 100, Northwestern Ohio 41
Incarnate Word 68, St. Francis (IL) 44
Oregon St. 80, Grambling St. 58
S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45
