Saturday, Nov. 23 EAST

Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65

Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67

Binghamton 88, Army 73

Brown 79, NJIT 63

Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58

Penn 81, Providence 75

Penn St. 58, Yale 56

Rider 87, Columbia 63

Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51

Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT

Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46

Virginia 58, UMass 46

SOUTH

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

ETSU 98, Delaware St. 66

Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71

Manhattan 69, Elon 64

Memphis 87, Mississippi 86

NC State 74, UALR 58

Samford 72, Troy 60

UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71

UNC-Wilmington 66, FIU 63

W. Kentucky 83, Illinois St. 69

Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 100, Howard 69

Bethune-Cookman 66, E. Illinois 63

Cent. Michigan 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 60

Cleveland St. 65, E. Kentucky 51

George Washington 78, Evansville 70

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

Mercer 72, Ill.-Chicago 68

Milwaukee 62, Morgan St. 57

N. Illinois 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64

Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55

Toledo 100, Northwestern Ohio 41

Utah Valley 68, N. Dakota St. 62

Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 68, St. Francis (IL) 44

Liberty 71, Rice 59

Texas A&M-CC 69, St. Thomas (TX) 59

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 80, Grambling St. 58

Portland 72, UC Davis 62

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

UC Santa Barbara 88, Menlo 69

