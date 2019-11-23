Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65
Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67
Binghamton 88, Army 73
Brown 79, NJIT 63
Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57
DePaul 72, Boston College 67
Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58
Penn 81, Providence 75
Penn St. 58, Yale 56
Rider 87, Columbia 63
Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51
Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT
Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46
Virginia 58, UMass 46
E. Washington 90, High Point 74
ETSU 98, Delaware St. 66
Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71
Manhattan 69, Elon 64
Memphis 87, Mississippi 86
NC State 74, UALR 58
Samford 72, Troy 60
UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71
UNC-Wilmington 66, FIU 63
W. Kentucky 83, Illinois St. 69
Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61
Ball St. 100, Howard 69
Bethune-Cookman 66, E. Illinois 63
Cent. Michigan 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 60
Cleveland St. 65, E. Kentucky 51
George Washington 78, Evansville 70
Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62
Mercer 72, Ill.-Chicago 68
Milwaukee 62, Morgan St. 57
N. Illinois 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64
Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55
Toledo 100, Northwestern Ohio 41
Utah Valley 68, N. Dakota St. 62
Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59
Incarnate Word 68, St. Francis (IL) 44
Liberty 71, Rice 59
Texas A&M-CC 69, St. Thomas (TX) 59
Oregon St. 80, Grambling St. 58
Portland 72, UC Davis 62
S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45
UC Santa Barbara 88, Menlo 69
