Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

November 24, 2019 1:01 am
 
1 min read
      
Saturday, Nov. 23
EAST

Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65

Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67

Binghamton 88, Army 73

Brown 79, NJIT 63

Advertisement

Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58

Penn 81, Providence 75

Penn St. 58, Yale 56

Rider 87, Columbia 63

Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Stetson 63, Monmouth (NJ) 55

Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT

Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46

The Citadel 79, Marist 75

Vermont 81, CCSU 49

Virginia 58, UMass 46

SOUTH

Austin Peay 81, SE Louisiana 60

Coppin St. 68, Cornell 66, OT

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

ETSU 98, Delaware St. 66

Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Iona 75, Kennesaw St. 52

James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71

Manhattan 69, Elon 64

Memphis 87, Mississippi 86

NC State 74, UALR 58

Quinnipiac 73, Presbyterian 64

Samford 72, Troy 60

Texas Southern 98, N. Kentucky 96, 2OT

UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71

UMKC 74, East Carolina 68

UNC-Wilmington 66, FIU 63

VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48

W. Kentucky 83, Illinois St. 69

Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 100, Howard 69

Bethune-Cookman 66, E. Illinois 63

Cent. Michigan 106, Trinity (IL) Christian College 60

Cleveland St. 65, E. Kentucky 51

George Washington 78, Evansville 70

Illinois 120, Hampton 71

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

Mercer 72, Ill.-Chicago 68

Milwaukee 62, Morgan St. 57

N. Illinois 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64

Purdue 81, Jacksonville St. 49

Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55

Toledo 100, Northwestern Ohio 41

Utah Valley 68, N. Dakota St. 62

W. Illinois 113, Central Christian College of the Bible 62

Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 68, St. Francis (IL) 44

Liberty 71, Rice 59

Prairie View 78, Cent. Arkansas 72, OT

Texas A&M-CC 69, St. Thomas (TX) 59

FAR WEST

Boise St. 82, Pacific 76, 3OT

Georgia St. 69, California Baptist 60

Gonzaga 77, CS Bakersfield 49

Idaho 100, Walla Walla University 50

Oregon St. 80, Grambling St. 58

Portland 72, UC Davis 62

Portland St. 91, San Jose St. 76

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

SMU 72, UNLV 68

Sacramento St. 77, Pepperdine 72

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 77, Lehigh 66

San Francisco 90, Sam Houston St. 81

UC Riverside 73, Denver 49

UC Santa Barbara 88, Menlo 69

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas